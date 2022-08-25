Alex Cora Explains Why Triston Casas ‘Not An Option’ Right Now For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox fans have been waiting patiently to see Triston Casas in the big leagues, but it sounds as if they’ll need to continue to wait.

The first base position has been a weak spot for Boston this season between Bobby Dalbec struggling and Franchy Cordero being unable to really adjust to the position. The Red Sox did acquire Eric Hosmer at the trade deadline, which gave them an immediate defensive upgrade, but he is on the injured list with back tightness.

While the Red Sox are hopeful Hosmer’s stint is a quick one, many wondered why it was Cordero, not Casas, to get the call from Triple-A Worcester.

“He hasn’t played enough this year, he didn’t play enough last year,” manager Alex Cora said on “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” as transcribed by Audacy. “He went to Team USA to the Olympic qualifier, then he went to the Olympics — it’s part of player development. Yeah, the numbers look great, but there are a few things he still needs to get better (at). I’m not saying or ruling out that he won’t be here, but as of now he’s not an option.

“We want him to get repetitions at that level, keep getting better and keep progressing. He’s going to be a big leaguer. When? I can’t tell you. It might be in 10 days, it might be in three days or it might be next year. We’re very happy with the progress but there are still a few things he needs to get better at.”

Casas suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this season that kept him sidelined longer than originally planned. Since his return he’s been lighting it up in Worcester, making fans wonder why he hasn’t gotten a chance yet.

There’s still September call-ups and Casas certainly is a viable candidate and will give the Red Sox a chance to see what they have. Plus, if they truly believe he is the future at first base, it’s best to let him develop, work out his kinks and continue to string together quality at-bats.