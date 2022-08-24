Alex Cora Not Making Excuses For Red Sox’s Poor Play Of Late

NESN Logo Sign In

Things just have not gone in favor of the Red Sox this season.

Between injuries, slumps and struggles against American League East opponents, Boston finds itself seven games out of a wild-card spot with 39 games left.

Xander Bogaerts revealed he’s been dealing with an injury since May and ended up leaving the Red Sox’s 9-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Tommy Pham also left with back spasms while Eric Hosmer, Nate Eovaldi, Tanner Houck and Trevor Story are just a few of the players on the injured list. Chris Sale won’t pitch again this season after breaking his wrist in an off-field accident, too.

The list doesn’t stop there, but manager Alex Cora isn’t making any excuses for his team’s poor play.

“We have to keep going. There’s no excuses,” Cora told reporters after Tuesday’s loss, per MLB.com. “There are a lot of teams out there playing hurt and they’re playing good baseball, so it really doesn’t matter, to be honest with you. We have to do a good job this week and this weekend to gain ground. It doesn’t look too promising, of course. But we just have to play good baseball. That’s it.”

The Red Sox dropped their series to the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend and have the Tampa Bay Rays on deck once they wrap up with Toronto. It won’t be easy, but if the Red Sox want a chance at even trying to get closer to the postseason race, they’ll have to start claiming wins.

Boston looks to right the ship Wednesday when it plays its middle game against the Blue Jays. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET