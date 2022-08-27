Alex Cora Provides Promising Update On Trevor Story’s Red Sox Return

NESN Logo Sign In

After a month and a half away from the Red Sox, it sounds like Boston will be welcoming back Trevor Story as soon as Saturday.

After the Red Sox defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-8, on Friday at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora was asked about the second baseman’s status.

“He’ll be here tomorrow,” Cora told reporters, per team-provided audio. “We’ll take a look at him, and most likely, he’s going to be active tomorrow. He’s ready to go. We just got to make sure everything checks in well in the morning, and the hope is for him to play tomorrow.”

Story was scheduled to play his in third straight rehab game Friday, but the Portland Sea Dogs game got rained out and was postponed. The Red Sox second baseman has performed well in his two rehab outings in Double-A. He looked back to form in the second game, going 3-for-3 at the plate, including a home run.

Story suffered a wrist injury on July 12 against the Rays. The 29-year-old has been recovering since then, but if the Red Sox believe he is good to go, then he’ll make his return against Tampa Bay.

First pitch for Saturday's game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET