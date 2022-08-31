Alex Cora Reacts To Speculation He May Not Return To Red Sox In 2023

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora will return to the Red Sox in 2023, but there was a brief point in time some thought that might not be the case whether it be his choice or the choice of the organization.

Boston has struggled mightily in 2022 between injuries and players not playing up to their expectations. After a loss Tuesday to the Minnesota Twins, the Red Sox fell to nine games back of an American League wild-card spot.

It’s not impossible for the Red Sox to make the postseason still, but it’s becoming clearer that their struggles may be too much to overcome this late in the season.

Cora can only do so much with the roster in front of him. At one point, there were 13 players on the injured list. He never made excuses for the poor play and maybe outsiders wouldn’t be surprised if Cora decided not to return in 2023.

The Boston Globe published a piece noting the skipper “could be in hot water,” but CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed to The Athletic that both Cora and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom would return next season in their respective roles.

So with any and all speculation now put to rest, Cora responded to the theory when he appeared with Will Flemming on the Red Sox pregame show on WEEI.

“I don’t know. I don’t even know what to think about that,” Cora told Flemming, as transcribed by WEEI. “There was an article a few days ago. I was like, ‘OK … Nevermind.'”