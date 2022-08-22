Alex Cora, Red Sox Reflect On Life & Legacy Of Roberto Clemente

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Red Sox made their stop in Pittsburgh for their series against the Pirates, head coach and proud Puerto Rican Alex Cora took the trip as an opportunity to take his team and members of the staff to the Roberto Clemente Museum to take a moment to celebrate his Puerto Rican heritage and the life and legacy of a legendary ball player and even greater man.

NESN’s Jahmai Webster had the opportunity to tag along with the team for a special tour of the museum and we hear from Kiké Hernandez who shared how the museum visit inspired him to reflect on his own platform and responsibility as a professional athlete.

For more, check out the video above from the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” presented by Awaken 180 Weight Loss.