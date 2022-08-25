Alex Cora Reveals Plans For Red Sox Prospect Brayan Bello Going Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

Top Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello turned in his best performance with the big-league club in Wednesday’s 10-inning loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

That’s not the only good news for Bello. The 23-year-old will also be sticking in the rotation going forward.

“He’ll make his next one,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We got (Michael) Wacha, Rich (Hill), (Nick) Pivetta (for the series against the Rays). … So regular rest (for Bello).

Bello certainly impressed his manager by tossing five innings in which he allowed two runs on six hits to go along with seven strikeouts and just one walk against a vaunted Blue Jays lineup that has torn apart Red Sox pitching this season.

Nathan Eovaldi’s injury now presents a sizable opportunity for Bello to gain much-needed experience down the stretch of the regular season.

If Bello can replicate results from his outing versus Toronto, it would create the perfect foundation from him to be a contributing factor in Boston’s pitching staff next season.

First, Bello will just look to just build off this start when he takes on the Minnesota Twins on the road on Monday with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.