Alex Cora Shares Takeaways From Red Sox Loss To Pirates

After a disappointing 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh on Thursday night, Alex Cora spoke on Boston’s hitting struggles with praise for Pirates pitcher JT Brubaker who pitched a solid seven innings against the Red Sox.

Cora looks to the road ahead and emphasizes the need for the Sox to win series if they want to make a playoff run this season.

The Red Sox head to Baltimore to face the Orioles on Friday night.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

