Alex Cora Shares Takeaways From Red Sox Loss To Pirates

After a disappointing 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh on Thursday night, Alex Cora spoke on Boston’s hitting struggles with praise for Pirates pitcher JT Brubaker who pitched a solid seven innings against the Red Sox.

Cora looks to the road ahead and emphasizes the need for the Sox to win series if they want to make a playoff run this season.

The Red Sox head to Baltimore to face the Orioles on Friday night.

