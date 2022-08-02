Alex Cora Wants Christian Vázquez To ‘Do His Thing’ After Red Sox-Astros Series

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday was a tough day inside the Red Sox clubhouse after Christian Vázquez was traded to the Astros shortly before Boston began its set with Houston at Minute Maid Park.

Vázquez was with the Red Sox organization since 2008, so chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom knew it was going to be difficult on the team. Manager Alex Cora even let the catcher take one more batting practice with his teammates before packing up and walking over to the Astros dugout.

Even though the Red Sox kicked off the series against the Astros with a 3-2 win, Cora acknowledged it still was a hard day and also is hopeful Vázquez will have the next two days off against his former team.

“There’s days that are hard,” Cora told reporters after the game, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “When I get to the room, I’ll fix a drink and go to sleep and think about everything that happened today. Probably hang out with Christian and talk a little bit.

“It’s very difficult. But understanding this is part of the business. We sign people. We trade people. I’ve been in this business for a while, even before I played. I lived it with my brother and lived it in my career. It’s part of it. I wish him the best. Hopefully, he doesn’t play in the next two days and he can do his thing after that.”

Vázquez had been a bright spot for the Red Sox — particularly during an abysmal July — and clearly was well-liked within the clubhouse during his time in Boston.

The Red Sox play the middle game of their series Tuesday night. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:10 p.m. ET