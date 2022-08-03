Alex Cora’s Plan To Reset Bullpen Derailed After Brayan Bello Leaves Red Sox-Astros Game

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (3:58 p.m. ET): The Red Sox announced Brayan Bello left Wednesday’s game with a left groin strain.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boston Red Sox bullpen desperately needed some rest and Alex Cora was hopeful to give them that Wednesday.

But that plan fell apart rather quickly.

Rich Hill gave up four earned runs on six hits in three innings of work in Boston’s finale against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Cora then was forced to go to Brayan Bello despite the Red Sox manager’s hopes to get five innings out of Hill.

Bello’s outing didn’t last long either, though.

The pitcher faced just four Astros hitters before exiting the game with an injury. Bello appeared to grab at his back as he walked back to the dugout and down the tunnel.

After the Red Sox didn’t add to the bullpen during Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, coupled with all the other injuries Boston is facing, this certainly is less than ideal.