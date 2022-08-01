Angels Reportedly Make Final Call On Shohei Ohtani Before MLB Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

Teams around Major League Baseball didn’t seem to think the Los Angeles Angels were serious in regards to trading Shohei Ohtani, and the latest report Monday afternoon backs up those feelings.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported how the Angels will keep Ohtani in Los Angeles despite the team’s struggles during the 2022 campaign. The Angels currently are 23 1/2 games back of the division leading Houston Astros in the American League West.

“Angels owner Arte Moreno is unwilling to let Ohtani leave, especially with the team’s two other stars — Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon — out with injuries,” Heyman wrote Monday.

The New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox were among teams to make offers for Ohtani in recent days, per Heyman. The Angels reportedly started entertaining talks for Ohtani on Thursday.

Ohtani, 28, known as a transcendent superstar given his ability to both pitch and hit, has another year under contract before he can become a free agent.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.