Anton Blidh Signs With Avalanche After Six Seasons With Bruins

Blidh played in 32 games for the Bruins last season

by

A former Boston Bruins forward has found a home with the Stanley Cup champions.

The Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday announced they signed Anton Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh spent his first six NHL seasons with the Bruins organization.

The 27-year-old was an unrestricted free agent, and the writing was on the wall that Blidh likely wouldn’t turn to the Bruins after expressing frustration for his lack of playing time. Some of that was due to being a victim of too many forwards, especially after Boston went and loaded up at the position in the offseason.

Still, Blidh appeared in a career-high 32 games for the Bruins. He brought size and physicality to the team and finished last season with two goals and seven assists, both which were career-highs.

After news broke of the signing, Blidh took to Twitter to thank the Bruins organization for the support he’s received over the years.

Blidh will visit TD Garden with his new team Dec. 3 when the Bruins host the Avs.

More Hockey:

What To Know About Bruins’ Six Selections After 2022 NHL Draft
NESN 360 cta
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore
Previous Article

Christian Barmore’s Blunt Confidence Is Warranted — And Kinda Funny
Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo
Next Article

Watch Alex Verdugo Make Incredibly Bizarre Web Gem (?) During Red Sox-Astros

Picked For You

Related