Anton Blidh Signs With Avalanche After Six Seasons With Bruins

A former Boston Bruins forward has found a home with the Stanley Cup champions.

The Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday announced they signed Anton Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh spent his first six NHL seasons with the Bruins organization.

The 27-year-old was an unrestricted free agent, and the writing was on the wall that Blidh likely wouldn’t turn to the Bruins after expressing frustration for his lack of playing time. Some of that was due to being a victim of too many forwards, especially after Boston went and loaded up at the position in the offseason.

Still, Blidh appeared in a career-high 32 games for the Bruins. He brought size and physicality to the team and finished last season with two goals and seven assists, both which were career-highs.

After news broke of the signing, Blidh took to Twitter to thank the Bruins organization for the support he’s received over the years.

Can?t thank the entire Bruins organization and the city enough for the support over the past seven years! ?@NHLBruins? ?@AHLBruins? pic.twitter.com/osH12t662f — Anton Blidh (@bliddan) August 3, 2022

Blidh will visit TD Garden with his new team Dec. 3 when the Bruins host the Avs.