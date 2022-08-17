Antonio Brown Fires Shot At Tom Brady Over Bucs Training Camp Absence

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears Antonio Brown still has some sort of issue with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and trainer Alex Guerrero.

Brown, who ranted against Brady and Guerrero in the immediate aftermath of his release from the Bucs back in January, reopened the old wounds Wednesday by firing a few out-of-nowhere shots on Twitter.

First, Brown took aim at Guerrero — or “Guerra,” as he called him — by claiming Brady’s business partner is being paid by the Bucs and taking money from players. As you might recall, Brown previously accused Guerrero of charging him $100,000 despite the trainer never actually working on the wide receiver.

“Alex Guerra You think i won’t have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too,” Brown tweeted Wednesday.

From there, Brown shifted his attention to Brady, with whom he’s had an up-and-down relationship. As mentioned, Brown called out Brady after being released by Tampa Bay. But the wideout later clarified his comments and expressed love for his former teammate. So, it’s weird he’s going back after Brady with the QB away from Bucs training camp for personal reasons.

“Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol … Now u see the difference … Put that (crap) on,” Brown tweeted Wednesday.

Brown capped the Twitter rant with a couple of even vaguer tweets: “still no justice for the Real” and “No hard Feelings But these Feelings Hard.”