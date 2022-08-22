Assessing Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell After World Junior Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Sweden fell just short at the World Junior Championship this past weekend, but the performance of the Swedes was quite notable for Boston Bruins fans.

The Swedes walked away with the bronze medal after bowing out of gold contention in the semifinals against rival Finland. It was the culmination of an uneven showing for the Swedes, but there was solid consensus among experts that Fabian Lysell, the Bruins’ 2021 first-round pick, was arguably the team’s best forward.

“He was one of the the lone bright spots for the Swedes up front, and he looked like the fastest player in the tournament,” The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler wrote in his post-tournament notebook.

That speed Wheeler mentions helped Lysell score a highlight-reel goal against Czechia in the bronze-medal game.

Among some of Wheeler’s other Lysell notes: “Hard to trap on the perimeter because of how slippery he is losing guys with cut-backs. Getting to pucks constantly. ? So fun to watch carry the puck up ice.”

Wheeler’s colleague at The Athletic, Corey Pronman, was a little more critical, especially of the Swedes in general. He labeled the entire forward group among his “disappointments,” but he did say this about Lysell.