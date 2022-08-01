Astros Reportedly Swing Big Trade Just Before Series Against Red Sox

The Houston Astros reportedly swung a trade Monday, just before starting a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros agreed to acquire Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles, sources told The Athletic’s Dan Connolly.
MASN’s Roch Kubatko confirmed the deal, which, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, is a three-team trade also involving the Tampa Bay Rays. Rosenthal reported, citing a source, that Tampa Bay is acquiring Jose Siri from Houston.
Here’s the full trade, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan:
Astros receive: 1B/OF Trey Mancini and RHP Jayden Murray
Orioles receive: RHP Seth Johnson and RHP Chayce McDermott
Rays receive: CF Jose Siri
Mancini, who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Orioles, batted .268 with 10 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .751 OPS in 92 games (401 plate appearances) with Baltimore this season.
The 30-year-old posted career highs in homers (35), RBIs (97) and OPS (.899) in 2019 then missed all of 2020 while battling Stage 3 colon cancer. Remarkably, Mancini returned to the diamond in 2021, earning American League Comeback Player of the Year honors.
The Astros already have an excellent lineup, but Mancini will provide Houston with even more oomph. He’s capable of playing first base and the outfield in addition to designated hitter, and it’s possible his arrival could cut into the playing time of Yuli Gurriel, who’s had an underwhelming campaign at age 38 after winning the AL batting title and a Gold Glove Award in 2021.