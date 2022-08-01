Astros Reportedly Swing Big Trade Just Before Series Against Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Houston Astros reportedly swung a trade Monday, just before starting a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros agreed to acquire Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles, sources told The Athletic’s Dan Connolly.

MASN’s Roch Kubatko confirmed the deal, which, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, is a three-team trade also involving the Tampa Bay Rays. Rosenthal reported, citing a source, that Tampa Bay is acquiring Jose Siri from Houston.

Here’s the full trade, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

Astros receive: 1B/OF Trey Mancini and RHP Jayden Murray

Orioles receive: RHP Seth Johnson and RHP Chayce McDermott

Rays receive: CF Jose Siri