Bill Belichick Adds To Wardrobe While Touring UFC Headquarters

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showcased a different personality off the field Wednesday than the one usually seen in front of the cameras.

Following a joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots toured UFC headquarters where Belichick was nothing but smiles and laughter.

But what Belichick seemed to enjoy the most out of the visit was getting the chance to put on a UFC championship belt, which can be seen in a video shared by UFC play-by-play announcer Brendan Fitzgerald. At one point, Belichick even raises his arms up in the air like he had won a title bout.

Bill Belichick just won a UFC title #Patriots pic.twitter.com/YI9mqcjUZ9 — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzTV) August 24, 2022

Belichick is certainly used to putting on championship rings, but seeing him don a championship belt was pretty entertaining.

Belichick also posed for a photo with UFC president Dana White while on the tour of the facilities. White made news this past weekend when he said he tried to help bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders in 2020, only for then-coach John Gruden to shut down the deal.

The fun-loving Belichick probably won’t last for long as the Patriots get set for their preseason finale against the Raiders on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.