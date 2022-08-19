Bill Belichick Believes This Patriot Excelled In Joint Practices With Panthers

'Jonnu had a really good week'

by

The New England Patriots entered Friday’s preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers seeking a bounce-back performance from their 23-21 loss against the New York Giants.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined former player-turned-radio host Scott Zolak on 98.5 The Sports Hub prior to the game. He offered some insight and notable praise for one second-year Pats tight end.

“Jonnu (Smith) had a really good week,” Belichick told Zolak. “He’s had a good camp. He’s really taken a lot of things from last year and fundamentally worked on his techniques and improved on those. Been very dependable in the running game and in the passing game for the quarterbacks.”

Smith, a five-year veteran, made 11 starts in 16 appearances last season for the Patriots, totaling 28 targets for 294 yards with one touchdown in his debut season with New England.

Smith made a career-low 11 starts in his first year as a Patriot following his four-year stint with the Tennessee Titans (2017-2020).

