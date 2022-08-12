Bill Belichick Has Testy Exchange Over Patriots Play-Caller Questions

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Want answers to the New England Patriots’ play-caller question? You won’t get them from Bill Belichick.

After offensive line coach Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge both called offensive plays in Thursday night’s preseason-opening 23-21 loss to the New York Giants, Belichick was asked whether he’s decided which of the two will handle those important duties once the regular season begins.

Here’s a transcript of the head coach’s exchange with reporters, as transcribed by the team:

Q: We saw both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge taking turns on play call duty tonight on the offense. Is that the plan moving forward, having them switch back and forth, and do you plan on naming a single guy or going with both?

Belichick: “Yeah, well, we did this game. We did a lot of things in this game that are going to be beneficial in the long run, whether it was on the coaching staff, playing time, players that played and so forth. That’s all part of the process.”

Q: Bill, what were some of the benefits of having Joe and Matt call plays tonight?

Belichick: “I thought it would be a good opportunity for us to do that.”