Bill Belichick Pulls No Punches After Patriots Flop In Preseason Finale

Bill Belichick liked what he saw from the Patriots in Las Vegas — on the practice field, that is. In Friday night’s preseason finale, not so much.

New England capped its week in the desert with an all-around unimpressive showing against Josh McDaniels’ Raiders, prompting Belichick to criticize his team’s performance on offense, defense and special teams.

“We didn’t have a real good night tonight in any phase of the game,” Belichick told reporters after the Patriots’ 23-6 loss at Allegiant Stadium. “That’s obvious. We might have left it on the practice field on Tuesday and Wednesday. We certainly practiced a lot better than we played out there tonight. Obviously, we’re going to need to clean up a lot of things here.

“We didn’t play well in any phase of the game, didn’t play with any kind of consistency. We had a couple touchdowns called back, turned the ball over, didn’t play well on defense, didn’t play well in the kicking game. I’ve obviously got to do a better job. It starts with me. We’ll get back to work this week and work on the things we need to work on.

“Like I said, it’s disappointing because we did things a lot better in practice against the Raiders than we did tonight.”

The Patriots’ Mac Jones-led starting offense opened the game with a three-and-out, an interception and another three-and-out, then had a touchdown called back on its fourth and final drive after DeVante Parker was flagged for offensive pass interference. It was another rough night for a group that’s looked inconsistent at best and downright dysfunctional at worst throughout the summer.

On defense, New England’s starters allowed the Raiders to drive inside their 10-yard line on their first two drives, surrendering three big-play completions to ex-Pats backup Jarrett Stidham and failing to set the edge on a 4-yard Zamir White touchdown run.