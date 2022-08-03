Bill Belichick Reveals Top Challenge Facing Rookie Patriots Running Backs

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rhamondre Stevenson’s impressive rookie campaign notwithstanding, the Patriots typically don’t give large roles to first-year running backs. Shane Vereen, James White and Damien Harris are just some of the backs who effectively redshirted during their freshman years in New England.

It’s not for lack of talent. All of those players had ability, and all went on to be productive running backs for the Patriots. Rather, young backs must convince Belichick that they know the offensive scheme inside and out and can be trusted in the passing game both as receivers and blockers. Being useful on special teams doesn’t hurt, either.

Rookies Pierre Strong (fourth round) and Kevin Harris (sixth round) are the latest examples of rookie running backs fighting for roles/roster spots in Foxboro. Ahead of Wednesday’s training camp practice, Belichick was asked about Harris’ progress, specifically.

“Good, good,” he said. “We do a lot more in the passing game than they did in South Carolina, but that’s pretty common. That’s the same thing for Strong. There’s just a lot more to the passing game in the NFL than there is in most colleges. So that’s been the big adjustment. Not that there aren’t changes in the running game but there are.

“Then I’d say the kicking game, that’s another area for players like that, that they need to have a role in, in order to help their opportunity to be active on game day and make the roster. Most of them haven’t done much of that. So, those are the two big areas for, I’d say most young players at that position.”

Harris agreed with Belichick’s assessment.

“They do more passing in the league, for sure, than in college,” Harris said. “But I mean, you gotta do it.”