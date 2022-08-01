Bill Russell Forced Boston Sports Fans To Be Honest About Ourselves

NESN Logo Sign In

It can be tempting, at times, to look around Boston and believe its legend as a “shining city upon a hill.”

Stroll by one of the many churches and meeting houses where the founding fathers first pondered the idea of what would become the United States of America. Consider the lives saved thanks to the medical and scientific breakthroughs in some of the most innovative labs in the world. Respect the knowledge that’s been spread due to the great minds who honed their intellect at one of our many bastions of higher education.

Yet even as some of the key sites of the Abolition movement sit within our midst, it’s been true for centuries that much of Boston isn’t actually for everybody. And it took a man who played basketball for a living to open up many of its inhabitants’ eyes to that truth.

Bill Russell died Sunday at the age of 88. With him, he took 11 NBA championships, two national collegiate titles and an endless stream of memories and praise from his contemporaries and spiritual descendants.

What he left behind was a legacy that forced Boston sports fans to consider what it meant to support the athletes they cheered for.

Even while he collected championship rings like they were souvenir-store chachkies, Russell was barred from living in some greater Boston communities. When his family finally found a home, they returned more than once to find it vandalized with racist graffiti. Within Boston Garden, a more subtle form of prejudice revealed itself in the love showered upon Bob Cousy, the great white point guard who never won a title without Russell; after the center arrived, Cousy didn’t miss an NBA Finals until he retired as a Celtic.

To teammates, Russell was a pain in the butt who hated to practice and wanted things done a certain way, but who also engendered fierce loyalty. When Russell and his Black teammates boycotted an exhibition game honoring Frank Ramsey to protest racial injustice in Ramsey’s native Kentucky, reporters went to the famous sixth man expecting him to express dismay at being slighted on his big night.