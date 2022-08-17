Blue Jays’ Jackie Bradley Jr. Makes Incredible Leaping Catch Vs. Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

It sure didn’t take long for Jackie Bradley Jr. to make a highlight play with the Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old outfielder was released by the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 4, and Bradley signed with Toronto on Aug. 9.

Bradley played in his fourth game with the Blue Jays against the Orioles on Tuesday, and he made a highlight grab, robbing Baltimore right fielder Ryan McKenna of extra-base hits in the top of the third inning.

The catch preserved the Blue Jays’ early lead, which was built by slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s rocket of a home run. The homer was the first baseman’s 25th of the year, matching Red Sox’s Rafael Devers’ homer count.

Bradley has been eased into his new team. Tuesday was his second start with Toronto, with his first coming as a designated hitter. He was 1-for-3 at the plate heading into Tuesday’s game.