Bobby Dalbec Holds His Own In First Major League Start At Shortstop

Bobby Dalbec can’t be classified as just a corner infielder for the Boston Red Sox anymore.

With the injuries piling up, including a day-to-day ailment for star Xander Bogaerts, the Red Sox had a vacant spot at shortstop for Wednesday night’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

In stepped Bobby Dalbec, who hadn’t started at the position since high school, and the usual first baseman handled things well in the middle of the diamond in Boston’s 3-2 loss in 10 innings.

What Dalbec, who recorded four assists, contributed at shortstop in an emergency situation impressed Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“It was good. He’s a good athlete. He has a good arm and good footwork,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “The thing is with everything now, with shifting and all that, it’s not a different angle for him. The arm plays and he did an outstanding job at short. Some different ground balls with a guy that is going to get ground balls.

“Bobby’s been a good defender for a while. He was the best defensive third baseman in college baseball when he was playing at Arizona, obviously, he’s playing first base now. On that side of the diamond, he’s solid. He was amazing tonight.”

The ball found Dalbec right away on just the second batter of the game when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded it to him and Dalbec cleanly made the play. Then in the second inning, the 27-year-old started a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame.