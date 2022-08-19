Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested, Booked Into Jail For DUI

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcell Ozuna found himself in trouble with the law once again Friday.

The Atlanta Braves player was arrested in Georgia for driving under the influence and booked into Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. ET.

“Norcross Police arrested Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane,” 46 News in Atlanta reported. “The 31-year-old was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday morning.”

Norcross is about 30 minutes from Atlanta.

Ozuna’s arrest comes less than 15 months after his domestic violence charge after his estranged wife alleged Ozuna threatened to kill her before strangling her and throwing her into a wall. He was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery/family violence.

The Braves have yet to release a statement regarding Ozuna’s DUI.