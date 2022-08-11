Braves’ Top Prospect Reacts To First MLB Home Run At Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

The Braves caught a potential glimpse into the future Wednesday night when they completed a two-game sweep of the Red Sox.

Atlanta’s top prospect Vaughn Grissom made his Major League Baseball debut in the club’s series finale with Boston at Fenway Park. After grounding out and striking out in his first two big league at-bats, Grissom turned heads when he walloped a two-run, 412-foot home run that cleared the Green Monster in left field. The monster shot provided the visitors with some insurance in their 8-4 win over the Sox.

Grissom added some flair to the moment by flipping his bat, but the 21-year-old infielder might not remember the theatrics.

“I didn’t feel a thing. I didn’t feel one thing,” Grissom told Bally Sports South, as transcribed by ESPN. “Literally, I hit it and blacked out until I saw my first-base coach and just started laughing.”

Grissom added: “I’m super shocked. What a moment. I didn’t know what else to think but, ‘Wow.'”

The Braves obviously won’t rely on Grissom for anything the rest of the way, as the reigning World Series champions were situated as one of the best teams in baseball this season prior to his arrival to The Show. That said, it might not be terribly long until Grissom becomes an everyday player for Atlanta.