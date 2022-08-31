Breaking Down Patriots’ Initial 53-Man Roster, Position By Position

Lil’Jordan Humphrey was a notable Patriots cut after his strong preseason, and Kristian Wilkerson might have had a chance to stick if he hadn’t missed the last week-plus with a cheap shot-induced concussion. The Patriots placed Wilkerson on IR before the cutdown deadline, meaning he’d need to be released with an injury settlement in order to play this season.

TIGHT END (2)

Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

None of the Patriots’ third tight end hopefuls (Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Matt Sokol and Jalen Wydermyer) wowed this summer, so they decided to keep just their top two. That’s a risky move given Henry’s and Smith’s injury histories, and the fact that New England is expected to utilize much more two-tight end personnel this season. Expect the Patriots to carry at least one tight end on their practice squad.

Asiasi and Keene, who was cut last week, combined for just five total catches over two seasons after the Patriots traded up for both in Round 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

Trent Brown, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste, Justin Herron, Chasen Hines

One of the most surprising roster inclusions was Hines, who beat out the likes of James Ferentz, Kody Russey, Arlington Hambright and Will Sherman despite missing all of spring practice and the first half of training camp with an injury. The Patriots either viewed the sixth-round rookie as a better option than those players or believed there was a greater chance he would not clear waivers.

Regardless, they’re light on the interior with Hines — who has much more experience at guard than center — as the only backup for Strange, Andrews and Onwenu. The Patriots could re-sign Ferentz after shifting Thornton to IR, or add to this group with a waiver claim or free agent pickup.

New England is deeper at tackle with Cajuste and Herron backing up Wynn — who was not dealt after being the subject of trade talks — and Brown. Director of player personnel Matt Groh on Monday said he feels “very fortunate and very confident” in the team’s tackle depth. Questions remain there, however, as Wynn and Brown both are injury risks and the former is transitioning to a position (right tackle) that he’s never played in the NFL or college.

DEFENSIVE LINE (7)

Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Deatrich Wise, DaMarcus Mitchell, Carl Davis, Sam Roberts

The top four in this group were roster locks, with Barmore a prime breakout candidate as he enters his second season. The back half of this depth chart features the returning Davis, who will provide nose tackle depth behind Godchaux, and two rookies: the undrafted Mitchell and Division-II sixth-rounder Roberts.

Mitchell may contribute as a reserve edge rusher but likely will play mostly on special teams. Roberts seems like more of a developmental prospect, but he flashed with his length and explosiveness during the preseason. Henry Anderson, a bubble player entering cutdown day, was placed on IR for the second consecutive season. Like Wilkerson, he can only play this season if he’s eventually released with an injury settlement.