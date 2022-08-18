Browns Owner Has Cringeworthy Moments After Deshaun Watson Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cleveland Browns knew what they were getting into when they traded for Deshaun Watson, and then doubled down as they gave the Pro Bowl quarterback a contract with more guaranteed money than any player in history.

But the mindset displayed by Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam on Thursday, after Watson’s 11-game suspension was announced by the NFL, offered the most cringeworthy moment yet.

“It’s important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years-old, OK?” Haslam said while taking questions on Watson’s punishment, as seen on NFL Network. “And he’s a high-level NFL quarterback.”

Ah, yes, those are the words all want to hear. Being good on the field makes up for not being good off of it.

Of course, those weren’t the only ones to come out of Haslam’s mouth. He shared how the trade for Watson was to give the talented signal-caller “a second chance” and acknowledged how, despite the events which have taken place since the trade, he would “absolutely” do it again.

Watson faced more than 20 civil suits for sexual misconduct. He has been suspended 11 games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

“Here’s what I think is that, I think in this country and hopefully in the world people deserve second chances, OK? I really think that,” Haslam said. “I struggle a little bit (with) is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’re going to do.