Browns Reportedly Will Consider Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Under One Condition

NESN Logo Sign In

The status of quarterback Deshaun Watson has the Cleveland Browns reportedly considering a trade for San Francisco 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo.

Watson currently faces a six-game suspension with the potential for the number of games to increase upon appeal. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has expressed how he believes Watson should face a one-year suspension.

Depending on how it plays out, the Browns will consider acquiring Garoppolo, according to a report Thursday from Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot. If Watson does only miss six games, it’s fair to assume the Browns would ride with Jacoby Brissett to start the season.

The Browns traded for Watson this offseason despite the three-time Pro Bowler having faced more than 20 civil lawsuits. Watson was granted a five-year contract with $230 million guaranteed following the trade.

Garoppolo, meanwhile, continues to find himself in trade rumors seeing how the 49ers have handed the keys to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Garoppolo carries a cap hit of $26.9 million next season, his final season under contract.

One NFL executive believes the 49ers could get a third-round pick for Garoppolo.