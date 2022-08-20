Bruce Cassidy Not Surprised Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci Returned To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The return of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to the Bruins might have surprised some people, but Bruce Cassidy was not among those who were.

Boston re-signed both centers earlier this month to one-year contracts. Krejci spent last season in his native Czech Republic, while Bergeron — who was contemplating another year or retirement — will enter his 19th season with the Black and Gold.

There was some speculation about whether Cassidy, who was relieved of his coaching duties with the Bruins this summer, not returning to Boston had any impact on Bergeron and Krejci coming back. Both of them said it didn’t, and Cassidy had his turn to share his thoughts in a conversation with The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter.

“(Bergeron) didn’t let on to me. I didn’t bother him about it,” Cassidy, now the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, told Porter. “I told him, he’s got a lot of good hockey left in him. How much he wants to play is up to him. He’s still got a lot to give.

“With Krech, he was very up front with what he was doing, with me and the organization. He’s got young children. He wanted them around his children after COVID.”

Krejci long has said he wants to return to Czech Republic when his NHL career his done. After one season he’ll return to Boston. Maybe he wanted to play more games. Maybe he wanted to give it one last shot at a Stanley Cup with Bergeron. Maybe he wanted to play more competitive hockey.

Krejci also made it clear he wanted to play with David Pastrnak. The two have unmatched chemistry, which was on display through the IIHF World Championship this summer, but at the time Pastrnak was succeeding alongside Bergeron and Brad Marchand. It just didn’t make sense to break up that elusive top line at that time.