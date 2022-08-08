Bruins Fans Will Love Hype Video Welcoming David Krejci Back To Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins had a lot to celebrate Monday with the return of both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, each of whom will play the 2022-23 season in Boston.

And the Bruins, announcing Krejci’s return on a one-year deal just hours after Bergeron, depicted those sentiments with a hype video Boston fans are sure to enjoy.

Check it out:

Krejci, 36, will play the campaign with a base salary of $1 million and can earn an additional $2 million in incentives, per the team.

Krejci will rejoin Boston after returning to his native Czech Republic last season. He led the Olomouc HC, of the Czech Republic League, in points with 20 goals and 26 assists in just 51 games.

The Bruins posted a hype video for Bergeron following the captain’s official return, as well. Bergeron also will play on a one-year contract with incentives likely making it a $5 million deal — a team-friendly agreement.