Bruins Prospect Dans Locmelis Provides Slick Assist At World Juniors

Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis came up huge for Latvia in their upset bid against Sweden at the World Juniors on Wednesday.
Sweden went up 1-0 in the first period after a Isak Rosen goal following a shot from Boston prospect Fabian Lysell during a power play.
The 19-year-old came up with a highlight goal on Aug. 12 in Sweden’s 6-0 win over Austria, and the 2021 draft pick has had a strong tournament this year.
In the second period, Locmelis worked the boards and provided an assist to Gustavs Ozolins to tie the game up at one apiece.
Emil Andrae broke the deadlock and gave Sweden a 2-1 lead in what would end up being the game-winning goal.
Locmelis was named Player of the Game for Latvia following the game, according to FloHockey’s Chris Peters.
The 18-year-old center was taken with the No. 119 pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Scouting reports said Locmelis needed to work on his overall game, and Wednesday’s World Juniors game showed the center is making strides at improvement.
Locmelis played in Sweden where he racked up 18 goals and 34 points in 44 games at the junior level. He will take the USHL route next season and play for the Youngstown Phantoms, according to New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver.
Locmelis finished the World Juniors with one goal and one assist in five games played. But the historic run for Latvia will be one the 18-year-old will remember for a long time.