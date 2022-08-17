Bruins Prospect Dans Locmelis Provides Slick Assist At World Juniors

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis came up huge for Latvia in their upset bid against Sweden at the World Juniors on Wednesday.

Sweden went up 1-0 in the first period after a Isak Rosen goal following a shot from Boston prospect Fabian Lysell during a power play.

The 19-year-old came up with a highlight goal on Aug. 12 in Sweden’s 6-0 win over Austria, and the 2021 draft pick has had a strong tournament this year.

Isak Rosen has the first goal of the game on the power play! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/agmIWPXcAY — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 17, 2022

In the second period, Locmelis worked the boards and provided an assist to Gustavs Ozolins to tie the game up at one apiece.

