Bruins Prospect Fabian Lysell Had Successful Preliminary Round At World Juniors

Fabian Lysell continues to show off his skill and gives Boston Bruins fans excitement for the future.

The prospect is partaking in the World Juniors representing Sweden and has been showing up across the stat sheet and highlight reels, which likely is no surprise given how he’s showcased his offense since being drafted by the Bruins in 2021.

The preliminary round of the World Juniors wrapped up over the weekend and Lysell found himself securing at least a point in each of Sweden’s games.

Lysell finished the first round with a goal and three assists in four games played. Despite missing on the penalty shot Friday, Lysell rebounded with a goal from a tough angle.

Sweden's Fabian Lysell RIPS it into the Austrian net for his first goal of the 2022 #WorldJuniors, @Trekronorse in control up 5-0 vs. Austria pic.twitter.com/ifnIep36Zg — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 12, 2022

Lysell and the rest of the Swedes now prepare for the quarterfinals which begin Wednesday in Edmonton when Sweden takes on Latvia.