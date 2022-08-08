Bruins Sign Pavel Zacha To One-Year Contract, Avoid Arbitration

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins’ manic Monday continued when the team announced a one-year contract extension for the recently acquired Pavel Zacha.

Boston and Zacha were able to come to terms on a one-year deal for $3.5 million deal, the team announced Monday afternoon. It was the third bit of news for the Black and Gold who also formerly signed Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to one-year contracts, too.

The Bruins acquired Zacha from the New Jersey Devils on July 13 in exchange for Erik Haula. Zacha, a restricted free agent, filed for arbitration less than a week after the swap. The forward was set to have his hearing later this week, but the two sides obviously struck a deal before that was necessary.

Zacha is a solid and certainly needed addition for the Bruins. He scored 15 goals to along with 21 assists in 70 games last season for New Jersey, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see improved production with better linemates. Where he ends up in the Boston lineup at the season’s end is certainly unknown, but there’s a good chance the winger finds himself in the top six to start the campaign. With Brad Marchand missing time to begin the season, Zacha could see second-line minutes to the left of Krejci, his countryman.

New Bruins coach Jim Montgomery could even build an all-Czech line with David Pastrnak on the right, a combination that certainly would signify an upgrade over Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt.