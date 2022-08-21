Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles Reveals Tom Brady’s Timetable For Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady is expected to make his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers soon, coach Todd Bowles announced Sunday.

Bowles did not give an exact date for Brady’s return, but he said, “It’ll be this week, early,” as ESPN relayed in a column.

Brady stepped away from football on Aug. 11 for “personal reasons,” and his absence was later reported to be due to “work-life balance.” Bowles shared it was excused by the team and that Brady has kept in touch throughout his sabbatical.

Bowles also mentioned that it has yet to be determined if Brady will see the field in Tampa Bay’s third and final preseason matchup against the Indianapolis Colts this weekend.

“Not yet. We’ll see how practice goes and we’ll make those decisions at the end of the week,” Bowles told reporters.

The Bucs have been trying to give sophomore QB Kyle Trask as many reps as possible this preseason. Tampa Bay also has been very flexible with Brady throughout his absences as he also missed four days of training camp at the end of July and beginning of August.

It’ll be interesting to see when Brady comes back to the Bucs and if he makes an appearance in their last preseason game.