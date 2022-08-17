Cameron Smith Withdraws From BMW Championship Amid LIV Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

Cameron Smith withdrew from the BMW Championship on Monday, and people couldn’t help but point out the 2022 Open Champion’s reported arrival to the LIV Golf Series.

Smith entered the week No. 3 in the FedExCup standings but will miss the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs due to a hip injury.

“Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW Championship this week in Wilmington, DE,” Smith’s agent Bud Martin said in a statement, via PGA Tour Twitter. “He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months and thought it best to rest this week in pursuit of the FedExCup.”

It would unwise to question the legitimacy of the 28-year-old’s injury. Smith’s strategy of resting the BMW Championship so he can be at full strength to take the FedExCup is a sound one.

It didn’t stop fans from replying on the PGA Tour’s Twitter account under the announcement of Smith’s withdrawal about the LIV Golf Series.

Smith reportedly signed a $100 million deal to join the Saudi-backed golf league. But when pressed about his rumored arrival prior to the St. Jude Championship, the Australian had no comment on the matter.

The PGA’s rivalry with LIV Golf took a new development Monday as Tiger Woods will reportedly meet with several top golfers to rally support for the Tour.