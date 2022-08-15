Can Red Sox Make AL Wild Card Run? Kevin Youkilis Seems To Think So

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Boston Red Sox season has been a rollercoaster.

Inconsistent performances and a rash of injuries have placed the Red Sox at the bottom of the barrel in the American League East with less than two months to play in the season. Despite that, Boston has built (a relatively minute amount) of momentum, winning two-consecutive series against AL East opponents.

Could they put themselves in position to make a run at one of the three Wild Card spots? NESN’s own Kevin Youkilis seems to think so.

“Everything in baseball, and all of sports, is confidence,” Youkilis said in an appearance on ESPN’s “KayRod” broadcast on Sunday night. ” … I saw Kiké Hernández before I left the field today. He’s excited he’s coming back. And you’ve got a couple other pieces that can come back here. Michael Wacha, what an amazing start he had tonight. If he can come back and pitch (well), now things can start to change a little.

“You know, this game is wild. And we’ve seen it in so many facets of the game over the years. When a team gets hot in August and September, watch out. And now there’s so many Wild Card teams that can get in, you just never know what’s going to happen.”

As winners of three out of their last four, the Red Sox have put themselves in a position to make a run. And as Youkilis puts it, they can become a team that no one wants to face come Oct.

“You know, the Red Sox, if they can get really hot, they’re going to be a scary team for a lot of AL East teams to face.”