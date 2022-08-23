Celtics Fans Immediately Think Of Jaylen Brown After Kevin Durant Update

NESN Logo Sign In

The latest development regarding Kevin Durant quickly caused many Boston Celtics fans to immediately turn their attention to Jaylen Brown.

Durant will remain with the Brooklyn Nets, the organization shared Tuesday. Durant, who previously requested a trade June 30, had been involved in trade speculation including the Celtics throughout the past two months. Boston’s return package for Durant consistently included Brown with The Athletic’s Shams Charania even reporting the Celtics offered Brown and Derrick White for Durant.

Well, Brooklyn’s update Tuesday put an end to those rumors. Celtics fans now know Brown won’t be headlining a package back to Brooklyn, which many seem pleased about.

… And for good reason as the Celtics are better off without pursuing the trade.

jaylen brown isn?t gonna be traded for KD. LETS GOOOO HES STILL A BOSTON MAN. pic.twitter.com/WzsZRrFui1 — nic (@plseaturveggies) August 23, 2022

Even Boston mayor Michelle Wu was excited to hear Durant was remaining in Brooklyn: