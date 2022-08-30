Celtics Injuries: Here’s Danilo Gallinari’s Reported Timetable For Return

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics might open the 2022-23 NBA season without one of their offseason additions.

Boston encountered its first injury situation of the upcoming campaign over the weekend when Danilo Gallinari suffered a knee injury while competing with his native Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game. The veteran forward avoided ligament damage, as testing revealed Gallinari suffered a torn meniscus.

The 34-year-old did not list a timetable for return when he shared the diagnosis on Twitter but Sportando, an Italian outlet, is reporting the Celtics newcomer is expected to be sidelined for “at least two months.”

Should Gallinari follow this timeline and not experience any setbacks, he shouldn’t miss much regular-season action to kick off his first campaign with Boston. The reigning Eastern Conference champions are scheduled to open their 2022-23 slate against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 18, which would be a little less than two months from the point Gallinari went down.

Gallinari back in July signed a two-year, $13.3 million deal with the Celtics, who were a “no-brainer” landing spot for the 15th-year pro. Gallinari is set to join a Boston team that currently is the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win both the Eastern Conference and the 2023 NBA Finals.