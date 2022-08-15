Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Attends Draymond Green’s Star-Studded Wedding

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum isn’t your average 24-year-old.

Tatum is already entering his sixth season in the NBA, coming off his third-consecutive NBA All-Star Game appearance, a trip to the NBA Finals and a First-Team All-NBA selection. He is quite literally in a class of his own, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do stuff that other 24-year-old’s are doing.

While not working on his game in an effort to lead his team over the hump and to an NBA championship, Tatum has spent his summer attending weddings.

First it was Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s wedding, where the Celtics star linked up with fellow 2014 draft class members Fox and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. Then, it was that of former NBA Finals foe Draymond Green, who had a star-studded guest list.

So next time you think Tatum isn’t just like you, remember that he isn’t. He’s an NBA superstar. But he does do some of the same things as you, just not even remotely similar at all.