Celtics Reportedly Make Another Addition, Sign Former Lottery Pick

In an offseason full of moves, and rumored moves, for the Boston Celtics, the team keeps adding pieces.

The Celtics reportedly signed a former lottery pick, bringing in combo guard Denzel Valentine less than two months prior to their first preseason game, according to WILX’s Tim Staudt.

Valentine has bounced around the league last year after being selected by the Chicago Bulls at No. 14 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

Following four underwhelming seasons with the Bulls, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Valentine played in 24 combined games with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz, averaging less than three points per game.

Valentine, 28, even spent some time with the Celtics G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, last season. In 12 games with Maine, Valentine netted 14.8 points along with 10.2 rebounds and seven assists per contest. He also shot 36% from 3-point range. That certainly must have impressed the Celtics brass to try to give the five-year NBA veteran another shot.

With the Celtics reportedly adding Valentine to try to compete for a roster spot during training camp, it appears another fringe roster candidate will look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Matt Ryan, who spent the majority of his time in the G-League last season but did have a couple of memorable moments during this year’s Summer League, is expected to try to catch on with another team, according to MassLive’s Souichi Terada.