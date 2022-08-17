Celtics Schedule: Five Best Games As Boston’s 2022-23 Slate Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will return for the 2022-23 season with plenty of motivation after coming up two wins shy of Banner 18.

The Celtics added a few key contributors with Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari and, despite ongoing trade rumors involving Kevin Durant, continue to have a dynamite 1-2 punch in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston’s brass believes the Celtics have what it takes to not only get back to the NBA Finals, but with an added year of both coaching and playing experience, hoist the O’Brien Trophy.

They’ll have a number of impact games before they ultimately get to that point, though. And we’ve decided to highlight five of them with the Celtics officially releasing their schedule Wednesday.

Check it out:

Oct. 18 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Boston’s season opener will played at TD Garden this season with James Harden, Joel Embiid and the improved Sixers coming to town. The opening-night thriller very well could prove to be a initial glance at the Eastern Conference finals months down the road. The Celtics will host the 76ers again in February with the two games in Philadelphia scheduled for late February and early April — less than a week before their regular-season finale.

Dec. 10 at Golden State Warriors

The NBA Finals rematch surely will provide a primetime thriller, especially given all the offseason banter between Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and the Celtics. Boston will have the opportunity to host Golden State back at TD Garden in mid-January with both teams rounding into form. Perhaps the second of two contests then will provide a look ahead at another NBA Finals?

Dec. 25 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA certainly gave fans a number of unwrapped presents with their holiday schedule, which was reported last week. The Celtics will host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the evening slot with a 5 p.m. ET tip. The matchup will serve as the first time the two rivals see each other in the 2022-23 campaign, the first time since their entertaining Eastern Conference semifinal showdown. Boston will travel to Milwaukee in mid-February before the NBA All-Star break and again in late March with playoff seedings surely becoming clearer.