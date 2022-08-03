Chaim Bloom Believes Eric Hosmer Can Provide Stability For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom had a clear goal headed into the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

He wanted to help Boston make a push for the postseason while simultaneously improving their ability to compete on a more consistent level. It can easily be argued he reached that goal when the clock struck 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

While most of the focus was being placed on its Monday trade of Christian Vázquez, Boston swung another trade Tuesday — acquiring Eric Hosmer, two prospects and cash considerations for Triple-A pitcher Jay Groome. Bloom spoke about what drew the Red Sox to Hosmer and how the trade unfolded following the deadline.

“I’m not saying anything that’s not been obvious. You know, we have struggled to find stability at the first base position this year,” Bloom said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “And we think Eric will provide that. I think he’ll be helpful between the lines and in the clubhouse. We’re excited to get him here, I think he’s going to really enjoy our environment. I think he’s going to love Fenway Park and hopefully he can help us make a push.

“This specific deal came together pretty quickly. In various forms, really for a long time now, we’ve engaged with the Padres on various things — since I’ve been here and I know since even before I got here. And when you do that, especially when you do it with a GM as creative as (San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller) there’s going to be a lot of different things to get discussed… The specific opportunity that led to us getting Eric really happened fairly quickly (Tuesday).”

The Red Sox are expected to welcome Hosmer on Thursday in Kansas City, according to Bloom. If he plays, it will be the first time Hosmer returns to the place he won the 2015 World Series. Until then, the Red Sox will finish out a series with the Houston Astros. First pitch for game two is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park.