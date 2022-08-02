Chaim Bloom Believes Trade Deadline Will Be ‘Very Busy’ For Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s already been a chaotic Major League Baseball trade deadline across the league, and Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom suspects Boston isn’t done yet.

The Red Sox traded Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros on Monday for two prospects, acquired Reese McGuire from the Chicago White Sox for Jake Diekman and traded for Tommy Pham for a player to be named later.

Bloom still believes the Red Sox can content in the postseason despite being at the bottom of the American League East standings. Maybe there are moves up his sleeve ahead of the 6 p.m. ET deadline, and it certainly seems that way given Bloom’s comments Monday night.

“The puzzle is incomplete right now,” he told reporters after the Vázquez trade, per MassLive. “Obviously, I don’t have a crystal ball on everything that will happen in the next 20 hours because we are only one part of deciding to make a trade. We need other teams to also want to do that. But our intent is to do all those things. Our intent is in position to make the playoffs. We have gotten ourself in a position where that’s going to be difficult but we also have a lot of talent and we believe that is possible to do.

” … I know a lot of possibilities on our board that we can’t share. I know a lot of different things that we have pursued, that we’re still pursuing. It’s too early to tell what’s going to happen there. I do think it’s going to be a very busy day or so for us.”

The Red Sox certainly would benefit from bullpen and first base help, though Bobby Dalbec did look better during Boston’s 3-2 win over the Astros on Monday.

Still, with the Yankees bolstering their team, the Red Sox are running out of time if they want to be able to get out from the bottom of the AL East standings.