Christian Arroyo Stays Hot With Two-Run Homer To Put Red Sox Ahead

Christian Arroyo has been on a hot streak since coming back from injury, and he capped it off in a big way for the Red Sox.

Boston were down 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, and with two outs and a man on, the Red Sox second baseman blasted a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton.

Arroyo’s fifth dinger of the season went 403 feet and capped off a small hot streak the second baseman has been on.

Since being reinstated from the injured list on July 30, Arroyo has gone 13-for-29 in his last eight games before Tuesday.

The Red Sox headed into Tuesday’s matchup against Atlanta losing four of their last five games. Boston hopes to find its winning ways back at Fenway Park.