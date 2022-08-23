Colin Cowherd Had This Takeaway From Tom Brady-Raiders Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady largely has had the benefit of good fortune throughout his NFL career that’s spanned over two-plus decades.

Colin Cowherd believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback experienced one of those strokes of luck when he left the New England Patriots.

The NFL world recently learned that Brady was strongly considering joining the Raiders in 2020 free agency. In fact, the seven-time Super Bowl champion taking his talents to Las Vegas apparently was “a done deal” before then-head coach Jon Gruden put the kibosh on the franchise’s potential quarterback change.

Cowherd seemingly thinks Gruden’s head-scratching decision was one of the best things to happen to Brady in the twilight years of his career.

“Tom Brady dodged a bullet,” Cowherd said Monday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “Gruden was a mess, the O-line is still shaky outside of left tackle, the division’s gotten only better and the AFC — no, no. That Brady-(Bill) Belichick divorce is totally different today if Tom goes to the Raiders ’cause neither one of them has a Super Bowl. Neither one has a Super Bowl. So, sometimes getting turned down has its advantages.”

Brady surely has no regrets about landing in Tampa Bay two years ago. However, it’s worth wondering if the legendary signal-caller wishes he was playing for a team other than the Buccaneers this season, which might be his last in the NFL.