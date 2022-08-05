Connecticut Sun, Pheonix Mercury Honor Brittney Griner Pregame

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun and Pheonix Mercury stood together in a moment of solidarity, honoring WNBA star Brittney Griner who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday.

Both teams met in center court, standing amongst each other while sharing a 42-second moment of silence with all in attendance at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The 42 seconds were in honor of Griner’s jersey number, which she’s sported for nine seasons since being drafted by the Mercury in 2013.

“The Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun stood in solidarity for 42 seconds following Brittney Griner’s sentencing,” ESPN tweeted before the opening tip.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star has been held in Russia since her initial arrest back on Feb. 17 due to charges of drug possession and smuggling at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport.

United States President Joe Biden responded to news of the sentencing on Thursday, condemning Russia for what he described as an “unacceptable” detainment of the 31-year-old.