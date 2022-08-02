Could This Finally Be Year That Devin Asiasi Steps Up For Patriots?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Devin Asiasi is in the early days of his most pivotal month with the New England Patriots.

The third-year tight end has been a disappointment since hearing his name called in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Asiasi played just nine games his rookie season, catching only two balls for 39 yards and a touchdown. He was a healthy scratch for virtually all of last season, recording zero catches.

So, it’s been a struggle for the UCLA product. And the same is true for fellow third-round tight end Dalton Keene, whose biggest problem is staying on the field.

But, more so than Keene, Asiasi has enjoyed some impressive moments during Patriots training camp, albeit mostly with the second-team offense. His solid performance drew a strong review from Bill Belichick ahead of Tuesday’s practice.

“Devin’s made a lot of improvement; I think he’s made a good jump this year as well,” Belichick said. “He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of hard work, and I think that’s been reflected in what we’ve seen in the offseason program, and spring practice, and so far in training camp.

“Physically, looks good. Mentally, the experience that he’s gained and confidence he’s gained — you can see that. We’ll see how it goes as we get into competitive situations and a little more padded practices, we’ll see how all that comes together. He’s tracking well.”

The Patriots made their at-the-time feelings on both Asiasi and Keene known last offseason when they signed Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to lucrative free agent contracts. And while the additions resulted in even less playing time for Asiasi, they also provided a valuable learning opportunity.