Could This Finally Be Year That Devin Asiasi Steps Up For Patriots?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Devin Asiasi is in the early days of his most pivotal month with the New England Patriots.
The third-year tight end has been a disappointment since hearing his name called in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Asiasi played just nine games his rookie season, catching only two balls for 39 yards and a touchdown. He was a healthy scratch for virtually all of last season, recording zero catches.
So, it’s been a struggle for the UCLA product. And the same is true for fellow third-round tight end Dalton Keene, whose biggest problem is staying on the field.
But, more so than Keene, Asiasi has enjoyed some impressive moments during Patriots training camp, albeit mostly with the second-team offense. His solid performance drew a strong review from Bill Belichick ahead of Tuesday’s practice.
“Devin’s made a lot of improvement; I think he’s made a good jump this year as well,” Belichick said. “He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of hard work, and I think that’s been reflected in what we’ve seen in the offseason program, and spring practice, and so far in training camp.
“Physically, looks good. Mentally, the experience that he’s gained and confidence he’s gained — you can see that. We’ll see how it goes as we get into competitive situations and a little more padded practices, we’ll see how all that comes together. He’s tracking well.”
The Patriots made their at-the-time feelings on both Asiasi and Keene known last offseason when they signed Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to lucrative free agent contracts. And while the additions resulted in even less playing time for Asiasi, they also provided a valuable learning opportunity.
“I think everybody wants to be on the field,” Asiasi said after Tuesday’s practice. “Everybody wants to play. At the same time, I just took it as an experience that I could take and just get knowledge from those guys.
” … The tricks of the trade they can pass down to me help me.”
Safety Adrian Phillips goes up against Asiasi every day, and he, like Belichick, likes what he’s seeing from the UCLA product in his third training camp.
“Competing against him every day, you can tell that he’s learning from guys like (Henry) and Jonnu, and he’s getting a lot more savvy with his routes. And it’s making him a tough cover.”
Phillips added: “He has a lot in his arsenal.”
Asiasi has learned a lot from Phillips, too.
“(Phillips), being one of our great cover guys,” Asiasi said, ” … going against him each and every day — especially last year, going against him each and every day when I was on scout (team) — just having those 1-on-1s with him, where I can just see what I can improve, see what I can do to get open on a route.
” … Even if it’s by a yard or a half of a yard, I’ll take whatever it is.”
We’re not telling you that Asiasi suddenly looks like an every-down tight end, or anything. He still has a lot of work to do. But he definitely looks like a more confident, prepared player.
“The confidence comes from the work that I put in,” Asiasi said. ” … The results that you want is gonna be a result of the work that you put in. Each and every day, I’m just trying to put my best foot forward.”
Time will tell whether the Patriots want to carry a third tight end on the roster. But if they do, the role likely will be filled by either Keene or Asiasi. Keene’s versatility might be more attractive to the Patriots, but if he can’t stay healthy (he missed Tuesday’s practice) then Asiasi might get another chance.
