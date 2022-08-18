Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Not Interested In Ex-Patriot Antonio Brown

NESN Logo Sign In

After undergoing yet another fallout, the latest in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown may have to shoot his shot with another organization after the latest response from one team owner.

Dallas Cowboys longtime owner Jerry Jones didn’t appear too thrilled at the idea of adding the seven-time Pro Bowler, providing a passive response that likely closes the door on any rumors of Brown and the Cowboys.

“We’re good,” Jones said, according to TMZ Sports. “But, we want to give these young guys a real chance to make this team.”

In Brown’s defense, the Cowboys do have a few notable injuries in receivers James Washington (foot) and Michael Gallup (ACL) — giving a Brown-to-Cowboys rumor some justification.

On Saturday, Brown took a shot at hitting Jones’ radar when speaking with TMZ reporters.

“Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” Brown told TMZ Sports.

Brown, who took home his first and only Super Bowl ring as a member of the Buccaneers in 2020, stormed off the field in Week 17 of 2021 against the New York Jets — the final sight of Brown on NFL turf. Prior to that theatric, Brown played seven games with Tampa Bay, totaling 545 yards on 62 receptions (six per game) with four touchdowns.