These Wild MLB Offseason Moves Can’t Be Ruled Out After Juan Soto Trade

The blockbuster Juan Soto trade created a buzz around Major League Baseball like no other but could become just the first domino of multiple massive moves to fall.

Between a superstar-driven free-agent class and trade rumors set to heat up, we could be in for a wild offseason with ripple effects stretching across the entire league.

Here are some of the biggest moves that could be made in the upcoming offseason:

Shohei Ohtani is traded away from Los Angeles Angels

This storyline could be considered low-hanging fruit, but Soto’s blockbuster trade sets somewhat of a precedent for dealing superstar players in their prime.

Angels owner Arte Moreno was unwilling to let his two-way star and marketing sensation leave at the deadline according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Angels likely will hold onto Ohtani and wait at least until the deadline before swinging a trade, but teams will be calling. It will take a massive haul to acquire the reigning American League MVP before the start of the 2023 season but it’s certainly possible.

Aaron Judge leaves New York Yankees after historic season

The last attempt at a contract negotiation between the Yankees and Judge did not go well. It reportedly started with the two sides being off by a substantial margin and ended with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman publically revealing his offer.

It’s safe to say that Judge can raise his price this season as he currently leads the league in hits (122) runs (93), home runs (44), RBIs (98) slugging percentage (.677), OPS (1.068), OPS+ (200) and total bases (273). Not a bad time for the face of the Yankees’ franchise to be in a contract year.