These Wild MLB Offseason Moves Can’t Be Ruled Out After Juan Soto Trade

The blockbuster Juan Soto trade created a buzz around Major League Baseball like no other but could become just the first domino of multiple massive moves to fall.
Between a superstar-driven free-agent class and trade rumors set to heat up, we could be in for a wild offseason with ripple effects stretching across the entire league.
Here are some of the biggest moves that could be made in the upcoming offseason:
Shohei Ohtani is traded away from Los Angeles Angels
This storyline could be considered low-hanging fruit, but Soto’s blockbuster trade sets somewhat of a precedent for dealing superstar players in their prime.
Angels owner Arte Moreno was unwilling to let his two-way star and marketing sensation leave at the deadline according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. The Angels likely will hold onto Ohtani and wait at least until the deadline before swinging a trade, but teams will be calling. It will take a massive haul to acquire the reigning American League MVP before the start of the 2023 season but it’s certainly possible.
Aaron Judge leaves New York Yankees after historic season
The last attempt at a contract negotiation between the Yankees and Judge did not go well. It reportedly started with the two sides being off by a substantial margin and ended with Yankees general manager Brian Cashman publically revealing his offer.
It’s safe to say that Judge can raise his price this season as he currently leads the league in hits (122) runs (93), home runs (44), RBIs (98) slugging percentage (.677), OPS (1.068), OPS+ (200) and total bases (273). Not a bad time for the face of the Yankees’ franchise to be in a contract year.
Carlos Correa opts out, replaces Judge as the newest face of Bronx Bombers
The Yankees passed on Correa last offseason, will they have the strength to hold back on offering the slugging shortstop a massive contract this offseason? That move could depend on what happens with Judge, or whether the current roster can get the job done and bring home a title. If not, the Yankees could be prepared to throw any amount of money at Correa to get over the edge, especially if Judge does in fact decide to take his talents elsewhere.
Jacob deGrom opts out, becomes the most intriguing free-agent pitcher in recent memory
The pitching market in the upcoming free-agent class is not exactly tantalizing as currently constructed. If deGrom throws his hat in the ring, things will get a lot more interesting.
What kind of contract would make sense for someone like deGrom? When healthy deGrom is the most unhittable pitcher in the sport. In 2021 the 34-year-old hurler posted a 1.08 ERA with a 146-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 92 innings. That said, he made just 17 starts since the start of 2021, and has an expansive injury history related to his throwing arm and shoulder. That hasn’t stopped him from hitting 102 mph on the radar gun though.
Given his age, injury history and generational talent, it might make the most sense for him to sign a similar deal to his teammate Max Scherzer, who signed a three-year, $130 million contract prior to the season. It’s hard to guess who would be likely suiters, but even if he tangled himself in free agency and then returned to the Mets, it would create quite the offseason buzz.