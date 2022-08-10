Credit Where It’s Due: Ronald Acuña Jr.’s Game-Winning Slide Was Epic

NESN Logo Sign In

You don’t have to like how the last inning of the Boston Red Sox-Atlanta Braves game transpired on Tuesday, but there should have been a part of you that said, “wow, that was pretty cool” when Ronald Acuña Jr. made one of the best slides of the year to essentially seal the game for the Braves.

Notched at seven apiece as the 11th inning got underway, Acuña singled to move the ghost runner (Michael Harris II) to third and quickly swiped second without a throw. Two batters later, Austin Riley hit a hard ground ball through the infield and the Braves got aggressive. After Harris scored easily from third, Atlanta’s third base coach waved in Acuña, who was barely at third when Tommy Pham collected the ball in left field. The throw beat Acuña to the plate, but he was able to swerve around the tag, aided by Pham’s throw coming a little too inside.

If you want to relive the epic slide, or missed it live, click here:

It’s been well noted that the second run is the most important in extra innings thanks to the ghost runner, and Acuña was able to provide it on an aggressive play that would have resulted in most players being dead to rights. The Red Sox went down quietly in the bottom of the 11th, with the Acuña slide serving as a deflating blow.

The Red Sox will look to climb rebound in the finale of the two-game series with the Braves at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.