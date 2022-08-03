CT Sun Notebook: Alyssa Thomas Closes Out July On High Note

NESN Logo Sign In

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas continues to put together a terrific season, and she’s getting recognized for it.

The All-Star earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors on Tuesday following an impressive July. She finished the month with a few noteworthy performances.

She recorded her first triple-double in the WNBA on July 22 with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 94-84 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

Thomas then posted her 11th double-double of the season on Thursday in the Sun’s 88-83 win over the Seattle Storm with 19 points and 11 assists, while also grabbing five rebounds.

In Sunday?s overtime loss to the Chicago Sky, Thomas stuffed the stat sheet. She finished the day with 22 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals.

“She’s our engine. She spurs us in those moments and really wills with her energy and toughness,” Sun head coach Curt Miller said following Sunday’s to the Sky. “I felt like she was competing out of the gate… She spearheads a lot of that energy.”

JUST ANNOUNCED: For the second time this season, Alyssa Thomas is your WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month.#CTSun | #ATforDPOY

?: https://t.co/EWgkf6O4lM pic.twitter.com/JQRX4qyyQ0 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 2, 2022

The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.4 steals throughout the month of July, where the Sun had 10 games and went 7-3.